Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man dies after getting trapped under farm tractor, sheriff’s office says

FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an...
FILE - A tractor is shown in this file photo. Deputies in West Virginia said they found an older man trapped under a tractor.(Jupiterimages via Canva)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A man in West Virginia was killed in a farming accident last week, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found an older man trapped under a farm tractor when they responded to reports of the accident.

The sheriff’s office said the man was under a tractor’s back wheel with the farm equipment on his chest and neck area.

The man later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Officials did not release the man’s name or the specific type of farm tractor involved in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Kelsey and Lisa discuss arthritis. the painful and debilitating medical condition that affects...
World Arthritis Day: Ways to relieve the pain
As if these beauties weren’t tasty enough on their own, beer paired with pizza can create a...
Better Together: Pizza & Beer
World Arthritis Day
A 9-year-old boy died after a van that dropped him off steps away from his home hit him, police...
Boy was dropped off by van, then struck and killed, police said