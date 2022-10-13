Mankato’s historic post office to light up for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Reedstrom’s light shines on as her loved ones raise awareness about metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

The North Mankato mother-of-four died on May 1 after a lengthy battle. She was just 35 years old.

“MBC is always fatal, so if you are diagnosed with it, eventually you will die from the disease,” explained Annakeiko Reichel, Reedstrom’s best friend. “30% of people diagnosed with stages one through three will be diagnosed with MBC. It can be months after initial diagnosis, or it can be years.”

Thursday is MBC Awareness Day, and historic landmarks around the world will illuminate the ribbon’s teal, pink and green.

The annual movement, called Light Up MBC, is organized by METAvivor.

“METAvivor is a research nonprofit organization. 100% of the donations go toward research for MBC,” Reichel added.

For the first time ever, Mankato’s Historic Post Office is taking part-- made possible by APX Construction.

“She would be so excited that we were doing this in the Mankato community,” Reichel mentioned. “It was really important to her that people understand how challenging MBC is and that we need more for stage four. We need to find a cure.”

The public is invited to watch the post office light up at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

It’ll be followed by a special speaker, live music and a candlelight vigil to honor those fighting MBC and remember those lost.

“I can’t bring my best friend back, and I miss her every second of every day,” Reichel said. “This just makes me feel like I can do something going forward to make sure that other people won’t lose their wife, their mom, their best friend.”

Community members are asked to gather at Jackson Street Park, located across the street from the post office, at 7:20 p.m.

Anyone wanting to donate to MBC research can give to METAvivor online.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support Reedstrom’s family.

