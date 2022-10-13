Marc Chadderdon looking to become the first new sheriff in Nicollet County in 20 years

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in two decades, there is a race to be the Nicollet County Sheriff.

The challenger is a longtime law enforcement public servant of Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Marc Chadderdon. He’s been with the department since 1994.

“Dave Lange has done a lot of good for our department, but there are things that we need to do better,” Chadderdon said. “One of the things I am doing is to provide a respectful and professional environment for all staff at the sheriff’s office.”

Chadderdon began his work in the jail and dispatch center before transitioning to a deputy sheriff and then in 2006 was promoted to a criminal investigator. During his time he says he’s been able to see and adjust to the times and threats to the area. One of the first things he says he wants to do in office is focus resources on creating a plan in the event of a school shooting.

“We need to have a safe community for our most precious asset which is our kids which is our children and that means our schools have to be safe,” Chadderdon said. “And the public I think already believes that is in place, and it’s not. I have been going down to our local fire departments and asking them ‘what are your duties in the event of an active shooter?’ And they don’t know, and I said that training should take place.”

Chadderdon says that with his background in fighting sex trafficking and drugs he says that he wants to bring a more aggressive approach to local law enforcement.

“Being proactive, not reactive, I think crime trends are going in the wrong direction. It used to be a big deal to get an ounce of methamphetamine and now they are dealing in pounds. I think that we are proactive in human trafficking. If you Google my name or if you remember when we were doing the prostitution stings that is being proactive.”

He says he’d implement body cameras, and bring more transparency and communication with the media and the public. One example he says seven press releases went out after 9,000 calls.

“Well I have been here 28 years and I have always been available to the public,” Chadderdon said. “Any victim of crime I have been a high advocate for victims of crime, and they can call me 24/7. I answer my phone.”

