Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Maverick Insider: No. 5 Minnesota State prepares for No. 4 Bulldogs

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach Mike Hastings.

The trio dissects the series split against No. 2 Minnesota Gophers and previews the next series against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.

In Part 3, Todd Hoffner also talks about the importance each remaining has on the team’s playoff hopes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency

Latest News

Maverick Insider: Mike Hastings talks about series split with No. 2 Minnesota (Part 1)
Maverick Insider: Mike Hastings previews matchup against No. 4 Bulldogs (Part 2)
Maverick Insider: Todd Hoffner talks up the importance of each game (Part 3)
Jacks defense dominates