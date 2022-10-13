Maverick Insider: No. 5 Minnesota State prepares for No. 4 Bulldogs
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach Mike Hastings.
The trio dissects the series split against No. 2 Minnesota Gophers and previews the next series against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.
In Part 3, Todd Hoffner also talks about the importance each remaining has on the team’s playoff hopes.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.