Maverick Insider: No. 5 Minnesota State prepares for No. 4 Bulldogs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week on Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with Head Coach Mike Hastings.

The trio dissects the series split against No. 2 Minnesota Gophers and previews the next series against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.

In Part 3, Todd Hoffner also talks about the importance each remaining has on the team’s playoff hopes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.