Mayo Clinic Health System expansion project takes shape

In February, Mayo Clinic Health System announced an expansion project which would add three new floors and over 100 new beds to the hospital in Mankato.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this year, Mayo Clinic Health System announced an expansion project which would add three new floors and 121 beds to the hospital in Mankato.

As construction continues, the expansion project takes shape.

“A much more comfortable environment for families, visitors and for patients,” said Dr. Brian Bartlett, emergency department physician at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Next year, the facility will have a new and expanded Intensive Care Unit, Progressive Care Unit and Medical Surgical Unit among many other features, which the hospital says will benefit its staff and the community.

Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new...
Mayo Clinic Health System will expand and modernize its Mankato hospital by adding three new floors to an existing two-story building on the campus. The new structure will feature 121 additional hospital beds and numerous other improvements.(Mayo Clinic Health System)

“Friends, family members who have boarded in the emergency department waiting room, who have had prolonged lengths of stay waiting for transitions in care, and who have had to be transferred to other facilities,” added Bartlett. “A lot of transfers are very appropriate and will continue, but we want to minimize those so that we only transfer patients out of our community when it’s medically necessary.”

The $155 million expansion project is expected to not only increase the hospital’s capacity but offer more jobs to community members.

“We’ve already opened positions to staff and fill the beds that we’re going to open here,” Bartlett explained ”So I think it’s just symbolic of Mayo’s Dedication to community care, even in a very challenging financial year for hospitals, not only in Minnesota but across the country.”

Hospital officials anticipate the project to wrap up in early 2024.

Once the project is done, the hospital will have a total of 240 beds.

A rendering from the Mayo Clinic Health System details the addition to the Mankato health...
A rendering from the Mayo Clinic Health System details the addition to the Mankato health campus. The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn., announced a hospital expansion project on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, that will add more than 100 patient beds to the facility.(Mayo Clinic Health System)

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

