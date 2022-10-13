More cold, windy weather ahead

The cold, windy weather pattern we’ve been experiencing for the past couple of days will continue through Friday. Along with the wind and cold, a low pressure system spinning over Ontario will continue to send a series of weak disturbances that will bring clouds, scattered showers and even a few flurries to much of our region through Friday. By Saturday, temperatures will climb back into the low 50s, but another front will send highs back into the 40s for Sunday, with even colder temperatures likely by Monday and Tuesday. Patchy frost is possible tonight and tomorrow night with a hard freeze likely for much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by early next week. Long range models are trending a bit warmer by mid to late next week; however dry conditions will continue.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy, cold and windy with periodic glimpses of sunshine. A couple of rogue sprinkles are possible, so don’t be surprised if you catch a few drops on your windshield on your way home from work. Temps will climb into the mid to upper 40s, but the wind will make it feel more like we’re in the 30s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or even a flurry possible. Temps will drop into the low 30s by daybreak.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and even colder. Once again, a sprinkle or two will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 40s with northwesterly wind gusts from 25 to 30 mph.

Saturday will actually be one of the nicer days this week. It will still be a bit breezy, but we will see more sunshine and temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with cooler highs in the upper 40s.

By early next week, we will experience some of the coldest air so far this season. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs only reaching the low 40s on Monday; slightly warmer mid 40s on Tuesday. A hard freeze is coming too. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s Monday morning. By Tuesday morning, most places will drop into the low to mid 20s, which almost guarantees a hard freeze for all of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

After Tuesday, it looks like we will bounce back a bit as high temps work their way back into the 50s. While that is warmer, it’s still slightly below average. Unfortunately, there is absolutely no indication of any sort of significant precipitation through the 10-day forecast period and beyond.

