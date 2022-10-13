Your Photos
Nicollet authorities release new photo of missing man

Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been missing since Sep. 30.(Nicollet County Sheriff's Office)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of a missing 28-year-old man.

Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson has been missing since Sep. 30.

Family members says he does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare.

Abrahamson was wearing a lime-green Under Armour sweatshirt with black pants and a green hat while carrying a backpack in this surveillance image near Nicollet.

He is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 144 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Jeffrey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.

