Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

No. 4 Bulldogs expect rowdy crowd in Mankato for first road game of the season

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a week off, the number 4 ranked UMD men’s hockey team has used this week to build on their 2-0 start, all while preparing for their toughest opponent of the short season.

The talk coming into the season was about how the newcomers will play in their first college hockey games and well, we got positive answers right away. But now these 10 freshmen will take their game on the road to a hostile environment, in a barn, UMD hasn’t won in since 2014.

But win or lose head coach Scott Sandelin knows this is a great opportunity to teach and grow so early in the season.

“It’s like I told our guys Monday, it’s going to be a fun place to play, going to be a difficult place to win,” said Sandelin.

They take a lot of pride like every team winning on home ice, it’ll be fun, building will be rocking. A great challenge for us, our first road trip. We’re going to see, it’s a great tool to see where we’re at and how we deal with an adverse environment. Our new guys are probably going to have the wow factor.”

As for junior forward blake Biondi, he knows the guys that have been on the road before will help the freshmen adjust to a hostile crowd but expects the competitor in each freshman to show early and often.

“We’ve got some competitors too that are young and are probably excited for the opportunity because like you said there’s a wow factor. Playing in Mankato it’s not an easy building to win. Leadership is huge and we obviously have some older guys that have been there and done it,” Biondi said.

Puck drop in Mankato is set for 7:07 p.m. Friday, you can find both games on our My9 Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

Latest News

FILE - Ruth was still well into his prime when he made the visit to play a game with his...
City of Sleepy Eye celebrating 100 years since Babe Ruth visit
Ruth was still well into his prime when he made the visit to play a game with his Yankees...
City of Sleepy Eye celebrating 100 years since Babe Ruth visit
Springfield’s late score helps upset Martin County West
Springfield’s late score helps upset No. 8 Martin County West
HIGHLIGHTS: Springfield vs. No. 8 Martin County West
Waseca shuts out Worthington
Waseca shuts out Worthington