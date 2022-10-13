Pet Obesity Awareness Day: How to keep your fur babies fit and trim

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday was National Pet Obesity Awareness Day, a day meant to remind pet owners that if their pets carry too much weight it can be unhealthy for them.

According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, 56% of dogs and 60% of cats are overweight or obese.

The study also found that more and More pets are suffering from obesity each year.

When it comes to obesity in pets, veterinarians recommend taking things slowly, and not to stress over those flabs as pet weight loss is a slow and steady process.

While pets won’t get back in shape overnight, it is always better to make consistent efforts.

Moreover, a drastic change in weight in a short time may be very dangerous for them.

The first step is recognizing there is a problem as the survey found most pet owners are in denial.

For help, Kelsey and Lisa met with Amy Burt, a certified veterinary technician at Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital in Mankato.

