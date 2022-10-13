Your Photos
Truck driver shortage continues with more trucker jobs lost

The labor crisis in the trucking industry worsens as the number of drivers continues to decrease.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The labor crisis in the trucking industry worsens as the number of drivers continues to decrease.

According to payroll data from the U.S. Labor Department, the trucking sector lost 11,400 jobs month-over-month in September. That’s the largest decrease since April 2009.

Mankato’s Volk Transfer, Inc. says its driver shortage comes from a lack of over-the-road drivers and the average age of applicants is too close to retirement.

But Volk continues to push past barriers.

”We’ve always tried to be one step ahead of what’s happening around us, getting prepared for the future. We’re being held back in some ways for growth because we need more drivers. So, if you see that now hiring sign out there it’s understanding future needs for our company, for the drivers, for everything, it all kind of ties together,” explained Ben Froehlich, vice president of asset operations at Volk Transfer, Inc.

Volk says it is improving driver retention by strengthening relationships and updating equipment.

