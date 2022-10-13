Your Photos
World Arthritis Day

Dr. Kyle Swanson, MD, with the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato, joined Kelsey and Lisa to discuss arthritis.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Arthritis impacts more than 3 million people per year in the US.

It’s a condition that causes swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. The common symptom includes pain and stiffness in joints.

The condition can worsen with age and WebMD says it impacts women more than men.

The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Treatments vary depending on the type of arthritis. The main goals of treatments are to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.

Dr. Kyle Swanson, MD, with the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic in Mankato joined Kelsey and Lisa to discuss this painful and debilitating medical condition and some of its treatments.

