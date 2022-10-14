Your Photos
Another well below average day ahead

Another well below average day ahead with some flurries to start.
Another well below average day ahead with some flurries to start.(keyc weather)
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday we had highs that ran almost 20 degrees below normal, and we are headed in a similar direction today plus we are tracking another round of flurries to start the day off with. Areas across north-northeast Minnesota saw a dusting of snow this morning. Snow flurries are expected to pass through southern Minnesota during the morning hours switching to light rain during the mid-morning hours. No accumulation is expected and the likely areas to see snowflakes will be north of the Minnesota River and east of US 169. Isolated showers are expected to continue into the afternoon and evening. Precipitation totals will be low running in the hundreds of an inch.

Other than the precipitation it will be another chilly one with afternoon highs in the low to mid-40s and northwest winds around 10-15 mph. Tonight, clouds decrease with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

For the weekend temps warm for one day Saturday as highs climb into the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Temps drop back into the 40s Sunday as another push of cool air arrives into the region. Temps will be well below average to start next week before gradually warming as we head into next weekend.

