City of Sleepy Eye celebrating 100 years since Babe Ruth visit

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Sleepy Eye is celebrated the 100th anniversary of a legendary appearance.

Baseball Hall of Famer Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye all the way back in 1922. Ruth, who was still well into his prime when he made the visit to play a game with his Yankees teammate Bob Meusel and a collection of amateur players at the Sleepy Eye ballpark, which is one of the last standing fields in the United States where Ruth has played.

There are events planned out on both Saturday and Sunday including a plaque-dedication ceremony at the diamond where Babe Ruth belted two home runs.

Babe Ruth himself would decades later describe one of those home runs as the longest he’s ever hit.

Organizers plan on making the Babe Ruth celebration an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.