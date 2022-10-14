Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of Sleepy Eye celebrating 100 years since Babe Ruth visit

Ruth was still well into his prime when he made the visit to play a game with his Yankees teammate Bob Meusel at the Sleepy Eye ballpark
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Sleepy Eye is celebrated the 100th anniversary of a legendary appearance.

Baseball Hall of Famer Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye all the way back in 1922. Ruth, who was still well into his prime when he made the visit to play a game with his Yankees teammate Bob Meusel and a collection of amateur players at the Sleepy Eye ballpark, which is one of the last standing fields in the United States where Ruth has played.

There are events planned out on both Saturday and Sunday including a plaque-dedication ceremony at the diamond where Babe Ruth belted two home runs.

Babe Ruth himself would decades later describe one of those home runs as the longest he’s ever hit.

Organizers plan on making the Babe Ruth celebration an annual event.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

Latest News

Mankato Marathon preparation and injury prevention
Marathon and hockey games headline Mankato weekend
MnDOT now plans on having the box culvert project be part of next year’s construction season.
Hwy 19 project pushed back to 2023
Snow showers and flurries are moving through this state this morning.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10/14/2022
Ruth was still well into his prime when he made the visit to play a game with his Yankees...
City of Sleepy Eye celebrating 100 years since Babe Ruth visit