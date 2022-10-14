Your Photos
Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims

Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car.(Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (Gray News) – A firefighter in Maryland gave birth less than 24 hours after she was involved in a car accident and rendered aid to other victims.

Megan Warfield, a career firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, is being hailed as a true public servant.

According to the volunteer fire department, Warfield has been serving in an administrative role for the past several months while patiently waiting on the birth of her child.

Just a week shy of her due date, Warfield was involved in a “significant” car accident, the BQVFD said.

Fortunately, Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle, and she began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car. Warfield stayed with the person until first responders arrived to free the victim.

Warfield was evaluated for injuries and cleared by a trauma team. Less than 24 hours after the accident, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotte Joan, also known as CJ.

“Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan’s heroic and selfless actions,” the volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a comment on the post, Warfield’s boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, said that both mom and baby are healthy and happy.

“Thank you, everyone, for the outpour of support. Baby CJ is doing great! Megan is resting up and can’t wait to be back in the field doing what she loves!” he wrote.

