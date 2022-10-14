Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans.

Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington.

The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton.

The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out Minnesota.

The location for next year’s opener is set to be announced at some point during this weekend’s events.

