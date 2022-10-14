Your Photos
Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season

FILE - Saturday morning, Governor Walz will take part in the opening weekend of Minnesota’s...
FILE - Saturday morning, Governor Walz will take part in the opening weekend of Minnesota’s 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington. The above photo was taken at last year's 2021 pheasant opener.(Office of Tim Walz)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans.

Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington.

The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton.

The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out Minnesota.

The location for next year’s opener is set to be announced at some point during this weekend’s events.

