Hwy 19 project pushed back to 2023

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Over in Winthrop, the Highway 19 box culvert replacement project has been put on hold for the remainder of 2022 due to unanticipated soil conditions.

MnDOT now plans on having the box culvert project be part of next year’s construction season.

The roadway will be restored and reopened to traffic by the end of the month.

Motorists will still be detoured to Hwy 15 and Sibley County Road 10 and 4 until the restoration is complete.

