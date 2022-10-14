Your Photos
Kroger, Albertsons seek to merge in $20 billion deal

A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand its footprint with a bid on Albertsons.
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business.

Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Albersons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.

The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from U.S. antitrust regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation. If approved, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.

