Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.(Will Korn)
By WLUC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A man is dead, and a worker is in the hospital after a tractor-trailer driven by a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in northern Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a Holiday Gas Station in L’anse when the truck went off the road and struck several gas pumps at the station.

WLUC reports the truck hit a customer who was getting gas and the force of the collision ignited a fire at the gas station.

Witness Cameron Aten said he saw the truck head off the freeway and crash through a power line before slamming into the gas pumps.

“As I was handing the cashier money, we just heard a bunch of crashing and banging. I looked up and saw the truck coming directly at us,” Aten said. “It plowed right through the gas pumps and into the building.”

Authorities said 43-year-old Al Dantes Jr. was the customer who was killed in the collision. He had six daughters and was an accomplished racer. Dantes Jr. was scheduled to compete in the Lake Superior Performance Rally this weekend.

An employee at the gas station was also injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

“It was about 10 to 15 minutes, and the store was up in flames,” Aten said.

Police did not immediately identify the tractor-trailer’s driver but said he was a 22-year-old man from Illinois. He was taken to the Baraga County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing death.

Authorities said a passenger in the truck, who was a trainee, didn’t suffer any injuries.

Multiple first responders responded to the scene, and state police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

