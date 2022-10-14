Mankato, North Mankato residents to see changes to garbage, recycling services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - West Central Sanitation is the garbage and recycling service provider for the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.

They are changing the pickup service schedules in the cities to help keep the cost low and deal with the shortage of workers.

“We felt it was a good blend of employee work life, ploy income and also helping us reduce our costs by adding workloads to the trucks.”

Starting Nov. 1, Mankato moves to a four-day pick-up, while North Mankato changes to three on Oct. 31.

Garbage and recycling pick-up will start at 4 a.m.

Residents are encouraged to set out their carts the night before after 6 p.m.

“We will have people out there. We know it’s going to be a change. We know there’s going to be some struggles, I forgot so-and-so forth that first week or two,” West Central Sanitation Manager Ray Sweetman said. “We’re going to have extra crews out there to help along with the assistance along the way to get people on track and on pace.”

Letters will be sent to residents to clarify their garbage and recycling pick-up day.

The city of Mankato says the changes will help with costs.

“From the standpoint of moving towards a four-day operation and I think what we’re happy to report, especially to our customer base, is the budget that’s in front of the council at this point for 2023, proposes no adjustment to rate,” said Parker Skophamer, director of administrative services for the City of Mankato.

The changes do not affect commercial pick-up services, only residential.

Curbside recycling will continue to be picked up every other week on the same day as garbage pick-up:

Section B recycling service begins the week of November 1.

Section A recycling service begins the week of November 7.

West Central Sanitation and city staff are working closely to help minimize interruptions. View additional information about garbage and recycling pick-up online at mankatomn.gov/garbageandrecycling.

