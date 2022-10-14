Your Photos
Mankato West tops St. Peter, will face Mankato East in championship game

Mankato West players celebrate after a goal against St. Peter Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
Mankato West players celebrate after a goal against St. Peter Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato West Scarlets hosted St. Peter Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals.

The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0, with goals coming from Julia Schumacher, Haley Hagen, and Olivia Downs.

Mankato West will now face Mankato East in the Section championship game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in New Prague.

