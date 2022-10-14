Mankato West tops St. Peter, will face Mankato East in championship game
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato West Scarlets hosted St. Peter Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals.
The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0, with goals coming from Julia Schumacher, Haley Hagen, and Olivia Downs.
Mankato West will now face Mankato East in the Section championship game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in New Prague.
