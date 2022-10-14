Marathon and hockey games headline Mankato weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest of the year in Mankato!

Not only is today the first day of Mankato Marathon activities, it’s also the match-up between Minnesota State Mankato’s men’s hockey team and Minnesota Duluth, they have games tonight and tomorrow night at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

Traffic is expected to be heavily congested in the downtown area for both the marathon and hockey games throughout the weekend so officials are asking motorists to be prepared when traveling.

Good luck to all the runners out there and of course - GO MAVS!

