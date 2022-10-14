Your Photos
MSU, UMD Hockey on KEYC Circle Friday and Saturday

KEYC has added a new channel, 12-3 The Circle, to its line-up to offer more programming as well as to broadcast MSU Mankato men's home hockey games.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another exciting weekend of Maverick’s hockey on the way as the men take on the UMD Bulldogs this weekend here in Mankato.

If you aren’t heading to the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center, you can catch the action on the new home for Maverick Hockey, our newest channel, KEYC Circle.

Puck drop is at 7:07 Friday and 6:07 tomorrow night.

KEYC Circle is available free over the air on channel 12-3.

