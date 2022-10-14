Your Photos
Purdue student accused of killing roommate charged with murder, held without bond

A judge ordered that 22-year-old Jin Mi Sha, now charged with murder, be held without bond and must remain in police custody ahead of his trial. (Source: WRTV)
By Adam Schumes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WRTV) - The Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death in their on-campus dorm room this month appeared in court Thursday.

A judge ordered that 22-year-old Jin Mi Sha, now charged with murder, be held without bond and must remain in police custody ahead of his trial.

Police say Sha’s Oct. 5 attack on his roommate Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was unprovoked.

Sha’s defense attorney had no comment in the courtroom as his client was formally charged with murder.

A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

If convicted of murder, Sha could face anywhere from 45 to 65 years in prison.

No trial date has been set. Sha is due back in court on Dec. 2.

A memorial site for Chheda has been set up on Purdue’s campus, where students have left notes, cards and flowers.

Copyright 2022 WRTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

