Quick Hits: Minnesota State looks to rebound against UMD, Minnesota

Maverick Hockey Quick Hits returned Thursday for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey season.
By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maverick Hockey Quick Hits returned Thursday for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s hockey season.

Mary Rominger and Rob Clark preview this weekend’s matchups.

The fifth-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team split its last series with No. 2 Minnesota, but will be looking to capitalize against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth.

The unranked Minnesota State women’s hockey team will be looking to rebound against No. 2 Minnesota with a home-and-home series this weekend. The Mavericks were swept by No. 4 Minnesota Duluth last weekend.

