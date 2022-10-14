School Sisters of Notre Dame say goodbye to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Since the first week of September, retired senior nuns have been moving out of the School Sisters of Notre Dame to an assisted living community outside of Mankato.

Sisters Lucille Matousek and Kathryn Schoolmeesters have been aiding other sisters in their move to Shakopee, and they’ll be moving, as well.

It’s a bittersweet goodbye, but the sisters are positive about the transition.

“And many of us come out when they’re about to leave and sing our blessing song for them, and watch them go. It’s very touching,” Sister Matousek.

“I kind of hit bottom about a week ago, where I thought, ‘how are we going to get through all of that.’ But we did- and we have so far. And it’s just been good,” Sister Schoolmeesters added.

Ten to 12 sisters leave each week to settle into their new home in Shakopee. About 110 sisters are expected to be officially moved out by mid-November.

“It is highly organized. You know, we’ve thought through the whole process. It really does flow really well,” Sister Schoolmeesters stated.

The sisters say there’s sadness in moving, but also comfort in knowing that they’ll all be together as a group.

“That makes it easier to see them go- that Benedictine Living Community is just a wonderful place for us to move, and it’s just miraculous that they had space for all of us,” Sister Matousek said.

About 25 sisters, who won’t need assisted living, will be staying in the Mankato area.

Despite the big move, the sisters say they hope the Mankato community will continue to cherish the impact made by the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

“I think they’re going to remember and build on the educational field that we were involved in and still are involved in, in different ways,” Sister Schoolmeesters said.

“The legacy is here. Our spirit, our love of the people, and what we’ve been able to do here,” Sister Matousek added.

