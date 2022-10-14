Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Teens survive serious crash while racing after school

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.(Village of Greendale Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENDALE, Wisc. (Gray News) – Two teens escaped a serious crash with minimal injuries in Wisconsin Monday.

Officials with the Village of Greendale Police Department said in a post on Facebook that the young drivers were racing after school had let out for the day.

As they were racing side by side, they were approached by an oncoming truck.

According to police, one of the drivers swerved and hit the other racing vehicle, knocking them both off the road.

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while the other rolled over.

“These teens were lucky to walk away with minimal injuries,” the police department posted. “This could have been a tragic situation.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

Latest News

Wondering what to do this weekend? For their Trips on a Tank series, Kelsey and Lisa travel to...
Trips on a Tank: Unique Drive-thru attraction in Windom
For many families, applying for scholarships can be struggle. For help, Kelsey and Lisa brought...
Applying for college: The struggle is real
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West end business relationship
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears