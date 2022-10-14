A warmer Saturday will be followed by colder cold

Cold will continue to be our main weather feature as we head into next week. The one exception will be Saturday, which will actually be one of the nicest days of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. By Sunday, the cold will return and temperatures will continue to fall through Tuesday as lows drop into the upper teens to low 20s by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. After that, we will rebound a bit as highs climb back into the 50s and stay there through the remainder of next week. Other than a few isolated sprinkles and/or flurries Saturday night into Sunday, the entire 10 Day Forecast period will be dry.

The rest of this afternoon will be cloudy, cool and breezy with an isolated shower or two possible. Temps will hover in the low 40s through this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temps dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer but still a bit breezy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Saturday afternoon, with westerly wind gusts pushing 25 to 30 mph.

A cold front will move across the region late Saturday, bringing cooler, breezy weather for Sunday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and northwesterly wind gusts from 25 to 35 mph.

Temperatures will continue to fall into early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. A hard freeze is almost guaranteed early next week as temperatures drop into the mid 20s on Monday morning; upper teens to low 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday, warmer air will return to the area as highs climb back into the low 50s. This warmer, dry trend will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend, with highs generally in the 50s.

