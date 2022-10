WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Waseca Bluejays shutout the Worthington Trojans Thursday.

The Bluejays went on to win 47-0.

Waseca quarterback Oliver O’Brien finished the game with 108 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Running back Cristian Rodriguez added another 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.