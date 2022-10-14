WATCH: 1st Congressional District candidate forum

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A congressional candidate forum was held by Greater Mankato Growth at South Central College in North Mankato on October 13 between Rep. Brad Finstad (R), who won a special election in August and Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger.

The forum was recorded by KTV Public Access. You can watch the forum in its entirety in the video player above.

