WATCH: 1st Congressional District candidate forum

1st Congressional District candidate forum between Rep. Brad Finstad (R), who won a special election in August, and Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A congressional candidate forum was held by Greater Mankato Growth at South Central College in North Mankato on October 13 between Rep. Brad Finstad (R), who won a special election in August and Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger.

The forum was recorded by KTV Public Access. You can watch the forum in its entirety in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

