Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host

At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.(Northern News Now)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning.

At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

“As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern Minnesota, I always look forward to an opportunity to highlight the vibrant communities and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities in southern Minnesota,” said Walz. “I know Owatonna will carry on the tradition of hosting a fantastic opener next year, just as Worthington and Nobles County have done this year.”

Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism promotion office, coordinates each year with the Governor’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the host committee to put on the event celebrating the kickoff of the pheasant hunting season.

According to the Governor’s office, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism submitted the application to host the 2023 opener. Owatonna was selected through an application process that considered available hunting land, event facilities, travel recreation opportunities, and community support.

The 2023 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in Owatonna is scheduled for October 13-14.

The Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener was initiated by Governor Mark Dayton in 2011.

According to the Minnesota DNR, the 2022 pheasant hunting season runs from October 15th to January 1st, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

