Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A mild weekend, followed by a cold start to next week!

highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s!
After a milder day Saturday, the cold and wind will return.
By Tom Clements
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 this Saturday. We will have some clouds passing through both days, but still plenty of sunshine. A cold front will pass through Sunday, likely without any precipitation, but will drag down some even colder air for Sunday with breezy conditions. 30mph gusts possible.

Very cold air will settle in for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will be in the low 40s and upper 30s Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Frost is likely as temperatures drop into the low 20s Monday night and upper 20s Tuesday night. Temperatures will be near 50 on Wednesday and some warmer air will begin to move in by the end of the week, taking us back toward 60 by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

Latest News

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
A warmer Saturday will be followed by colder cold
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Another well below average day ahead with some flurries to start.
Another well below average day ahead
Snow showers and flurries are moving through this state this morning.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10/14/2022