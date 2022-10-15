A mild weekend, followed by a cold start to next week!

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 this Saturday. We will have some clouds passing through both days, but still plenty of sunshine. A cold front will pass through Sunday, likely without any precipitation, but will drag down some even colder air for Sunday with breezy conditions. 30mph gusts possible.

Very cold air will settle in for Monday and Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will be in the low 40s and upper 30s Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Frost is likely as temperatures drop into the low 20s Monday night and upper 20s Tuesday night. Temperatures will be near 50 on Wednesday and some warmer air will begin to move in by the end of the week, taking us back toward 60 by Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.