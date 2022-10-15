Sleepy Eye community celebrates 100 years since Babe Ruth visited

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Babe Ruth visited Sleepy Eye to play a local baseball game 100 years ago.

On Saturday, the town will commemorate his visit with a celebration.

Local baseball historian and columnist Ryan Kryzmarzick explains why his trip to Sleep Eye is significant.

“This trip he took was to mostly larger cities: Sioux Falls, Omaha, Kansas, and Denver and little Sleepy Eye, which I’m not completely sure how a group of businessmen hook up with his agent in New York City back in 1922 to be included on this trip. Every indication is that Babe and Bob Newsell, his teammate, really enjoyed their time here. He referred to times later in his life to a time that he was here in Sleepy Eye, and when he was here he said he certainly meant to come back. He was going to come back the next year, as a matter of fact, well that never happened.”

The visit to Sleepy Eye by one of the greatest to ever play the game is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I don’t know what it would be like if Aaron Judge would just show here in Sleepy Eye and decide to play a game with a bunch of local people, I don’t think that would happen,” Kryzmarzick said. “There’s no more significant or well-known or famous player even today in baseball or really any sport than Babe Ruth.”

Sleepy Eye is firing up the time machine this weekend to recreate an iconic moment in the town’s 150-year history.

Ryan: We don’t care what you are at the ballpark on Saturday. Check your politics at the door and let’s have fun,” Kryzmarzick said. “Let’s throw a ball around, run some bases if you want, and maybe jog in the outfield. Have a beer, hot dog, or whatever it is. It’s a feel-good kind of event and don’t we need that today?”

