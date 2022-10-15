St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society received a generous donation Friday to help with its mission to help dogs and cats find a forever home.

Alexis Meyer, a 7th grader from St. Clair, donated over $2,000 worth of food and items to the shelter.

She obtained the money by selling cookies, magazines, and nuts with her girl scout group.

BENCHS currently has 16 kittens and cats, and out of the 18 kennels for dogs, only one of them is empty.

They say they rely on donations to assure safe and comfortable shelter.

“They needed the stuff. With how many animals they have here,” Meyer said.

“It’s nice for people to remember benches. If it wasn’t for volunteers and donations, there could not be a BENCHS,” added Sue Beyer, volunteer coordinator at BENCHS.

If you would like to make a donation to BENCHS, visit Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society’s website.

