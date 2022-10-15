Your Photos
Troopers arrest 17-year-old driver, find woman’s body in trunk after high-speed chase

Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a...
Authorities in Nebraska say a 17-year-old driver has been arrested after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit.
By KOLN Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska arrested a boy wanted in Texas after he led troopers on a high-speed pursuit with a body in the trunk of his car.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were alerted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas that a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide was headed their way on Friday.

KOLN reports that troopers located the matching vehicle on Interstate 80 near Grand Island, and a pursuit was initiated as the driver failed to stop for law enforcement.

Troopers said the vehicle was traveling at speeds above 110 mph before striking a tractor-trailer and landing in a ditch off the highway.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with severe injuries from the crash.

Troopers said they found a woman’s body in the vehicle’s trunk.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the 17-year-old as Tyler Roenz. The sheriff’s office said Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle Roenz, were reported missing on Thursday.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation, and they are working on identifying the body.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

