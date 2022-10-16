Cooler weather will start the week

It’s time to find the winter jackets, hats, and mittens. It will be blustery Monday with northwest winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. The coldest wind chills will be in the teens each morning early this week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday days will only top out in the 30s, roughly 20 degrees below the mid October normals. Mainly dry conditions then expected this week. High temperatures are expected to return to near or above normal from Thursday onward. Dry weather persists, in regards to both a lack of rainfall and low afternoon humidity levels. Days with breezier winds will continue to bring periods of elevated fire danger. So avoid outdoor burning.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.