Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cooler weather will start the week

KEYC News Now at 10 Recording
By Tom Clements
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time to find the winter jackets, hats, and mittens. It will be blustery Monday with northwest winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. The coldest wind chills will be in the teens each morning early this week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday days will only top out in the 30s, roughly 20 degrees below the mid October normals. Mainly dry conditions then expected this week. High temperatures are expected to return to near or above normal from Thursday onward. Dry weather persists, in regards to both a lack of rainfall and low afternoon humidity levels. Days with breezier winds will continue to bring periods of elevated fire danger. So avoid outdoor burning.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

Latest News

tc 101522
A mild weekend, followed by a cold start to next week!
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
A warmer Saturday will be followed by colder cold
tc 101522
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 101522
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast