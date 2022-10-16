Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mavericks show bursts of dominance in loss to No. 6 St. Cloud State

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6-15 Minnesota State volleyball program fell 3-1 to the sixth-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies in Saturday’s late-season clash.

The Mavericks came up short in the first two sets, but finished set three with a 24-14 win. Although, the Huskies were able to put the finishing touches on in the final set to secure the victory.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating Bashir Mohamed for a...
Mankato Police: Suspect in Friday’s shooting arrested
It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response

Latest News

The Mavericks are now on a three-game win streak following last week's season-opening loss to...
No. 5 Mavericks complete sweep of No. 4 UMD
The Mavericks stormed past Upper Iowa for their fifth win of the season.
Minnesota State unleashes 43 points in win over Upper Iowa
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 1
Vote for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night
Vote for this week's Sports Extra Play of the Night!