Mavericks show bursts of dominance in loss to No. 6 St. Cloud State
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6-15 Minnesota State volleyball program fell 3-1 to the sixth-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies in Saturday’s late-season clash.
The Mavericks came up short in the first two sets, but finished set three with a 24-14 win. Although, the Huskies were able to put the finishing touches on in the final set to secure the victory.
