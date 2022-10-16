Mavericks show bursts of dominance in loss to No. 6 St. Cloud State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 6-15 Minnesota State volleyball program fell 3-1 to the sixth-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies in Saturday’s late-season clash.

The Mavericks came up short in the first two sets, but finished set three with a 24-14 win. Although, the Huskies were able to put the finishing touches on in the final set to secure the victory.

