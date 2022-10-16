No. 5 Mavericks complete sweep of No. 4 UMD

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team saw two goals from senior center Sam Morton to complete the two-game series sweep of the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Saturday.

Over the course of the series, a total of 18 penalties were assessed. In the end, it was the Maverick special teams putting up five goals between both games to come away with the 6-0 win on Friday and the 2-1 in on Saturday.

Next up, the Mavericks hit the road for a weekend series with St. Cloud State. The non-conference match up will be broadcasted on KEYC Circle.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.