SEC fines Tennessee 100k; Vols crowdsourcing new goalposts

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn.((AP Photo/Wade Payne))
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.

Meanwhile, the school is seeking donations to replace the goalposts.

The league announced the fine for the school’s second violation of the access to competition area policy.

The first came after a basketball game against Florida in 2006.

The third-ranked Volunteers knocked off No. 6 Alabama 52-49 on a last-play field goal Saturday at Neyland Stadium. It ended a 15-game losing streak to the Tide.

Fans stormed the field, ripped up one of the goalposts and heaved it into the Tennessee River.

Fans carrying the goalpost through Knoxville and this video of them throwing part of the goalpost into the Tennessee River.

