Tom Weigt runs 100th career marathon

71 year old man completes 100th career Marathon
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This year’s Mankato Marathon was nothing short of spectacular. Runners of old, new and yes, even young participated in todays race.

“I’m feeling good, it was a good course and a good day,” said runner Tom Weigt.

For some, completing a marathon is an accomplishment of its own but for 71 year old Weigt, it’s a milestone in the making.

“It’s number 100,” Weigt said. “That’s it. It’s a big deal but I’ve had a lot of good races across the country. A lot of trails, a lot of mountain runs, a lot of marathons from New York to Boston but I love Mankato.”

Weigt’s racing journey started at the age of 36, while searching for something to keep him inspired.

“I just felt like it was something to do,” he said. “I needed to get my body moving. I was feeling my age at 36. I just started and haven’t stopped. One thing led to another. It was short races, then a marathon and then an ultra marathon and I’ve been doing it for 30 something years.”

Weigt put up an inspiring performance to commemorate his 10th race, finishing the marathon with a pace of 11:51. For Weigt, what’s most important is to stay healthy and exercise.

“I always tell people just keep moving do what you can do,” said Weigt. “It’s not about the marathon. It’s doing something for yourself, your body, for your health. Just start moving and keep moving.”

