Authorities ask parents to address road safety during National Teen Driver Safety Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are asking parents to talk to their teen drivers about the rules of the road. It’s all a part of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

These rules address some of the biggest dangers teens face on the road. they include distracted driving which most often involves cellphone use and texting while driving.

Impaired driving, which could be either by drugs or alcohol, is a serious issue with young drivers.

Blue Earth County Sheriff officials also stress the need to speak to teens on seat belt usage and how just that simple act alone can save their life in the event of a crash or collision.

Authorities say a serious talk with your teenager about driving safety will go along way in keeping themselves and others safe on the road.

