Body-worn cameras launched for law enforcement

FILE - The department says that starting today, all uniformed officers on patrol will be equipped with the cameras.
FILE - The department says that starting today, all uniformed officers on patrol will be equipped with the cameras.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has launched its body-worn cameras for certain personnel.

The department says that starting today, all uniformed officers on patrol will be equipped with the cameras.

Undercover officers will not wear the cameras as Public Safety says wearing one could compromise an operation.

Depending on their role, officials say some detectives, administrative staff and Drug Task Force agents may also wear the cameras.

The body-worn camera policy was created using public feedback according to Public Safety.

