Car strikes tree on Hwy 93
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man was critically injured following an accident involving a tree.
It all happened on Friday, according to Sheriff Officials say Justin Bosacker, 27, was driving southbound on Hwy 93, near Henderson, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree.
Bosacker was transported to a hospital in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries.
Officials suspect alcohol to have played a role in the accident.
