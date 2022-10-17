Car strikes tree on Hwy 93

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man was critically injured following an accident involving a tree.

It all happened on Friday, according to Sheriff Officials say Justin Bosacker, 27, was driving southbound on Hwy 93, near Henderson, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Bosacker was transported to a hospital in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries.

Officials suspect alcohol to have played a role in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.