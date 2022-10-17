Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Car strikes tree on Hwy 93

Sheriff Officials say on Friday, Justin Bosacker, 27, was driving southbound on Hwy 93, near Henderson, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man was critically injured following an accident involving a tree.

It all happened on Friday, according to Sheriff Officials say Justin Bosacker, 27, was driving southbound on Hwy 93, near Henderson, when his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

Bosacker was transported to a hospital in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries.

Officials suspect alcohol to have played a role in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
FILE
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore...
Fall Hair Trends
Choosing a Halloween costume can be overwhelming. Kelsey and Lisa went to a local expert, Katie...
Halloween: So many costumes, so little time!
FILE - The department says that starting today, all uniformed officers on patrol will be...
Body-worn cameras launched for law enforcement
FILE - Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature...
MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo
FILE - Authorities say a serious talk with your teenager about driving safety will go along way...
Authorities ask parents to address road safety during National Teen Driver Safety Week