Chasing records today; highs will be near the lowest values on record.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A cold airmass will be in place over the next couple of days keeping things well below average. Highs today will remain in the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky. Breezy northwesterly winds around 15-20 mph gusting to 25 will make it feel more like the low to mid-20s throughout the day. Today’s highs are more typical of what we would experience in late November. The record for the lowest maximum temperature for today in Mankato is 39 set back in 2002.

An area of a high-pressure system will keep things mostly clear tonight resulting in radiational cooling on top of the cold airmass that is in place driving lows into the upper teens to low 20s. Sunshine continues Tuesday with highs gradually warming into the 40s. Winds will remain on the breezy side out of the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. Tuesday night another clear one with lows once again in the lower 20s with light winds west-northwest around 5 mph.

An upper pattern shift arrives Wednesday into the weekend allowing for seasonable temps to make a return. Highs to close out the week will be in the 50s to lower 60s with 70s possible as we head into the weekend.

