City of North Mankato to hold ‘Brewing Ideas’ public engagement session

By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato will host its final session of “Brewing Ideas,” this week.

It’s the second of two public engagement events this fall.

“Brewing Ideas” aims to gain outsider input on opportunities for the town.

Attendees are prompted by city staff to talk about what makes them feel connected to the community.

Other discussion topics include opportunities that already exist in North Mankato ideas for future projects.

Those who can’t be there in person can chime in online instead.

All submissions will be included in session discussions.

