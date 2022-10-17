Cold for now, warmer by the weekend

The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. As for the cold, it is going to be really cold. Record cold low temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 degrees will be possible on Tuesday morning. After another frigid morning Wednesday, temperatures will slowly begin to climb through the rest of the week and into the weekend. We will stay dry for at least the next 7 days; however long range models are hinting at the possibility of some rain by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and breezy with record cold high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Our coldest high temperature for this date was 39 degrees back in 2002. Tonight will be clear with decreasing wind and lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny, a little warmer and slightly less windy, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. After another night of cold temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s, we will begin to warm on Wednesday afternoon with temps climbing back into the upper 40s to low 50s. Warming will continue through the week with 50s on Thursday, 60s on Friday. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine both days.

With our recent dry weather, the drought situation continues to worsen. While our long-range models continue to suggest dry weather through the rest of this week and into next week, there are some hints at the possibility of rain by mid to late next week. A lot can change between now and then. The Weather Team will be watching trends and will have updates as we get closer.

