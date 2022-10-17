Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Cold for now, warmer by the weekend

From teens Wednesday morning to 70s by the weekend
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. As for the cold, it is going to be really cold. Record cold low temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 degrees will be possible on Tuesday morning. After another frigid morning Wednesday, temperatures will slowly begin to climb through the rest of the week and into the weekend. We will stay dry for at least the next 7 days; however long range models are hinting at the possibility of some rain by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and breezy with record cold high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Our coldest high temperature for this date was 39 degrees back in 2002. Tonight will be clear with decreasing wind and lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tuesday will be sunny, a little warmer and slightly less windy, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. After another night of cold temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s, we will begin to warm on Wednesday afternoon with temps climbing back into the upper 40s to low 50s. Warming will continue through the week with 50s on Thursday, 60s on Friday. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s with plenty of sunshine both days.

With our recent dry weather, the drought situation continues to worsen. While our long-range models continue to suggest dry weather through the rest of this week and into next week, there are some hints at the possibility of rain by mid to late next week. A lot can change between now and then. The Weather Team will be watching trends and will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It may look like candy, but it's actually a dangerous drug that is being marketed to young...
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts in what...
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
Mankato West High School is on a soft lockdown following a medical emergency Tuesday.
Soft lockdown lifted at Mankato West High School following medical emergency
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or...
Swatting incident at Mankato West HS leads to law enforcement response
The farmer, identified as Edward Wyffels of Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Farmer fatally injured in farming accident

Latest News

Below average temperatures to last through Wednesday.
Chasing records today; highs will be near the lowest values on record.
A well below-average day ahead.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10/17/2022
tc 101622
Cooler weather will start the week
tc 101522
A mild weekend, followed by a cold start to next week!