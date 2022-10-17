Mankato Clinic adding another floor to Wickersham building; expanding women’s health, pregnancy services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic is adding another floor to its Wickersham location.

Officials say it will allow the clinic to expand services for women.

The southeast corner of Wickersham currently offers pediatric care, and with the new addition, it’ll join forces with women’s health and pregnancy services.

That includes offerings like OB ultrasounds, mammography, and the new midwife program.

Physicians say the clinic’s outgrown its campus on Main Street, and the new space will better suit patients’ needs with a spa-like feel, lots of natural light and a built-in fireplace.

“An OB-GYN exam is never something that patients really look forward to, so we wanted to give them a place of serenity and relaxation so they felt comfortable coming and seeing us and are able to enjoy the space,” said Dr. Tara Denke, an OB-GYN at Mankato Clinic.

Officials say the project has been in the works for several years.

The existing structure was built in 2013 with the idea already in mind.

“Some things have already been in place. The roof has poured concrete for a second floor, and the entrances already go up two floors,” mentioned Steve Hatkin, Chief Financial Officer at Mankato Clinic. “Anything that has to happen in that area won’t impact the safety of patients and staff coming and going.”

Hatkin says the new level could be the first of more additions to the Wickersham campus, but nothing’s in the works yet.

WEB Construction is taking on the project.

Construction is expected to start in January and will take 12 to 14 months.

