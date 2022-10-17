Your Photos
Martin scores lone goal to earn No. 14 MSU its 10th win

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday, the No. 14 Minnesota State soccer program defeated the University of Mary by a slim 1-0 final score to up its record 10-1-4 on the season.

Despite finishing with 20 shots, the Mavericks lone goal came in the 38th minute with a shot to the bottom corner from senior forward Tia Martin.

“We had just switched formations, that kind of gave us a chip on our shoulders. It was a through ball in the 18 and I got a touch and just chipped it right in,” said Martin.

MSU is down to its final three contests of the season before the NSIC postseason tournament begins.

