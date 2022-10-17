MSU Mankato to host 200 employers for Career & Internship Expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato will be hosting close to 200 employers for this year’s Career & Internship Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over 1,000 students are expected to participate in the two-day expo, which will feature a multitude of different career paths for students to consider post graduation.

Both days will cater to each different college that makes up the university.

New at this year’s event is an immigration lawyer, who will be on hand to assist employers and share information on hiring international students and graduates.

The expo is free to both students and alumni, however the event is not open to the general public.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.