SCC announces event line-up for Minnesota State Month

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College (SCC) has events lined up this week for Minnesota State Month.

SCC plans to host Explore SCC sessions at both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. These events allow for visitors and students to learn more about the college, take tours and meet with faculty.

The event in Faribault will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m.-noon and then again from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

The session at the North Mankato campus will be held on Thursday with the same times.

