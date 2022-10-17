Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation
TRANSIT TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County today said they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old man killed on Sept. 20.
Dennis Weitzenkamp, of rural Winthrop, was found unresponsive on a farm in Transit Township.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office later ruled Weitzenkamp’s death a homicide.
Sibley County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation
